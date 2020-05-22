METRA adjusts operations due to COVID-19

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Consolidated Government announced that as of May 26, adjustments will be made to the METRA Fixed Route and Paratransit bus services until further notice.
Those adjustments are as follows:
- Fixed Route and Dial-A-Ride will operate a Saturday’s schedule from 4:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
- The last lineup of buses will depart METRA’s Transfer Center at 6:30 p.m.
- METRA will enforce social distancing on buses and customer waiting areas when necessary.
- METRA’s Admin Office will remain open to the public during its normal business hours, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
- Parking citations will be paid online, at the METRA Administration Office at 814 Linwood Blvd., or at drop boxes located at the Public Safety Building and Recorders Court.
- Customers may call 706-22-4673 for information about METRA’s services.