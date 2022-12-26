COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today is the first day of Kwanzaa, an annual holiday centered around African family and social values, according to Britannica. If you would like to celebrate Kwanzaa with your children, you may want to take them to the Michael Fluellen Recreation Center, located at 2824 Eighth Street in Columbus, starting tomorrow.

Michael Fluellen Recreation Center will celebrate Kwanzaa with daily activities starting Tuesday, Dec. 27 and ending on Friday, Dec. 30. A flyer for the event advertises games, gifts, African arts and crafts and guest speaker Rasheeda Ali. Activities will begin at 3 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. each day, says the flyer.

There will be a feast on the last day.

Ali said the event is free and that she plans to talk to children after 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Each day of Kwanzaa is dedicated to a principle. Ali said the principle for the first day of Kwanzaa is unity.

“And we teach the Swahili word for unity, and we talk about what does unity mean to you? How would unity affect your life? What does it make you think of?” she said.

Ali said a traditional Kwanzaa greeting is “Habari gani?” This means “What is the news?” in Swahili.

Ali is the founder of Grannies on Guard, which she said is partially responsible for the event. She started it after losing her grandson to gun violence.

“And I decided, there are a lot of children that were around his age that are vulnerable to the streets,” she said. “So my reason for going to the recreation center in the first place was just to get with children, talk to them, have fun days with them with no electronics and just teach them different things.”