Michael's damage estimated at $200 million in farm losses in southeast Alabama

Officials now estimate Michael caused another $200 million dollars in agricultural damage as it moved across southeast Alabama.

Officials with the state's cooperative extension system call it a devastating blow to farmers in the state's Wiregrass region in the southeast part of the state.

Cotton farmers suffered the greatest losses.

But the storm affected every portion of the region's farm economy - including row crops, livestock, poultry and timber as well as fruit and vegetable production.

Officials spent the days following Michael evaluating actual losses in eight counties including Barbour and Russell in our viewing area.