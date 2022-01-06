Michael Strickland named Troup County Fire Chief

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A new Fire Chief has been announced for Troup County. On Thursday, the Troup County Board of Commissioners announced Michael Strickland, who has served as Interim Chief since October, was named as Troup County Fire Chief.

Troup County, Ga. January 6, 2022 – The Troup County Board of Commissioners is pleased to announce Interim Fire Chief Michael Strickland has been named Troup County Fire Chief.

Strickland has served as Interim Fire Chief since October 2021 and as Emergency Management Agency (EMA) Director since January 2021. He holds numerous certifications in Fire, EMS, and Emergency Management, including National Professional Qualification Firefighter 1 and 2, Aerial and Pumper Operator, Fire Inspector 1, Fire Instructor 1 and 2, and Fire Officer 1, 2, 3 and 4. He is also a State of Georgia Paramedic and a Nationally Registered Paramedic.

Before joining Troup County, Strickland served in the Fayette County Fire/EMS Department in a variety of roles, including Assistant Fire Marshal, Fire Lieutenant, and Fire Captain. He holds a bachelor’s degree in Fire Science from Columbia Southern University, where he graduated Magna Cum Laude, and has been a resident of Troup County, Georgia since 2017.

“I am truly honored, humbled and excited for this opportunity as Fire Chief for Troup County. I sincerely appreciate the faith and support shown to me by Mr. Mosley and all members of the Troup County Board of Commissioners in appointing me to this important position,” said Chief Strickland. “Being appointed Fire Chief is the pinnacle of a firefighter’s career and I have dedicated my career in pursuing the education, training and experience to prepare myself. I plan on working with all members of the Troup County Fire Department to improve communication within the department, look for ways to improve operations and procedures, operate in a cost effective manner and provide superior service to all citizens and visitors to Troup County.”

As Fire Chief, he will be responsible for planning, administering, and directing the County’s fire and emergency management operations; planning and implementing long and short term department goals and priorities; developing and implementing department policies and procedures; and directing the organization, administration, and operations of the Emergency Management Agency and the Emergency Operations Center.

“The Commissioners and I are very excited to have Chief Strickland in his new role; he brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to bear that will continue to thrust our county forward,” said Eric L. Mosley, County Manager.