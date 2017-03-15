Mike and Ed’s BBQ restaurant set to re-open in early April

PHENIX CITY, Ala. — The Phenix City Mike and Ed’s is almost ready to re-open.

For more than five months now, workers have been busy rebuilding the BBQ restaurant after if caught fire back on November 1, 2016. The restaurant now has a new roof and will be getting a new paint job on the outside.

Owner, Chase Cook says they could open their doors back up as early as April 3, but no later than April 10.

“With as much construction going on outside, we still have customers stopping by every day thinking we’re back open. So that’s a good sign. We see a lot of customers out in the community and they see us and tell us they’re waiting on us to get back open. Some even say they haven’t eaten any barbecue since we shut down, so that makes us feel good,” says Chase Cook.

The Mike and Ed’s in Phenix City is the original location, which has been opened for 31 years. There are two other locations in Smiths Station and Auburn.