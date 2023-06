MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) — A Millbrook woman died in a head-on collision in Montgomery County in the early hours of Saturday, June 17, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA).

ALEA says Marcia J. Lasinski, 54, was fatally injured when her Honda Accord collided with the Dodge Ram truck driven by Solomon L. Smith III, 39, of Wetumpka.

Lasinski was pronounced dead at the scene. The crash occurred at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, on U.S. 331 about 12 miles south of Montgomery.