COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Miracle Riders resumed donating personalized gifts to children staying at Piedmont Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) following the COVID-19 pandemic for the fifth year in a row on Tuesday.

Local philanthropist Wanda Amos funded the donations, and Miracle Rider Scott Ressmeyer, along with other members of the Miracle Riders, distributed gifts.

Helping others, especially those in need, is the main priority of the Miracle Riders, according to Scott Ressmeyer, a member of the Miracle Riders; and why the group continues to donate resources and essentials to locals in the area.

Nearly 200 toys were donated, leaving many children happy during difficult times.

“Our partnership with Amos is Wanda and Shelby. It opens up a lot of doors for us. It gives us an opportunity to help kids and touch kids in a lot of different ways,” said Ressmeyer. “And just that’s what our rides are all about. And that’s really what Shelby and Wanda’s heart is all about, is helping the kids in our community.”

After the pandemic, the donations, usually done annually, halted at Piedmont Columbus Regional, preventing the Miracle Riders from donating. This year marks the first year since the pandemic that the Miracle Riders could continue their annual donation at Piedmont Columbus Regional.