Miracle Riders raised more than $200,000 to benefit CSU

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — 21 days, 50 states and 9,000 miles later, the Miracle Riders made it home Sept. 24 where they announced their earnings at an Uptown Columbus concert Friday evening.

Scott Ressmeyer and the Miracle Riders raised more $200,000 in funds for Columbus State University School of Nursing’s pediatric nursing program.

The Miracle Riders departed Sept. 3 from CSU’s main campus before traveling by motorcycle to 48 states and by air to Alaska and Hawaii.

Donations to support the riders’ commitment to the CSU pediatric nursing program may be made at www.cfcv.com/ScottsRide. More information on the ride may be found on Facebook at www.facebook.com/ScottsRide Fund.