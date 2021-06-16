Miss Georgia contestants raise awareness for pediatric care

Columbus Ga. (WRBL) – After a year-long pause, the Miss Georgia program saw the return of participants visiting Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown today to learn about the Children’s Miracle Network and create crafts for the hospital’s pediatric patients.

The event was held in part as an activity for the Miss Georgia program and educate the contestants in how they could become involved with Children’s Miracle Network at the local level. The Children’s Miracle Network focuses on raising funds and awareness to pay for critical pediatric treatments and healthcare services for 170 member hospitals across the United States and Canada.

“Last year, Miss Georgia was not able to make this visit, so we are so excited and grateful to be back. It lets us feel like we’re getting back to normalcy and able to give back to our children because they can’t wait. We’ve still had sick kids, so being able to get this back means a lot to our Children’s Hospital,” said Jessie Brown, the Children’s Miracle Network officer for Piedmont Columbus Regional Foundation.

Alongside making cards and crafts, the 38 Miss Georgia candidates also brought in items from The Children’s Hospital Wishlist to donate to Piedmont Columbus Regional. Items included toys, coloring books, pajamas, and toiletries; you can find the full wishlist here.

“It’s important to support these organizations because this could be your child that’s in the hospital. Having the people that support these organizations, raise money, and give back to these organizations helps so much because they really are here for the children to help them get better soon,” said Elise Higgins, Miss Columbus State.

Lauren Hunter, Miss Greater Atlanta, stressed the importance of groups like Children’s Miracle Network and their hospitals.

“I have a family friend whose daughter was born with a congenital heart defect, and they had to visit a hospital all the time for her, especially when she was young. She had to receive multiple surgeries in her youth, and it was so important for them to have a Children’s Miracle Network Hospital in their community,” said Hunter.

More information about Children’s Miracle Network at Piedmont Columbus Regional can be reached at piedmont.org/pcrfoundation.