Miss Georgia receives car from KIA AutoSport of Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – As part of earning the job, Miss Georgia Karson Pennington received a new set of wheels to help make appearances and carry out her duties.

For more than fifteen years, KIA AutoSport of Columbus has provided a new KIA Sorento for Miss Georgia to use during their year of service.

Pennington says she started her Miss Georgia duties today and is excited to begin preparations for Miss America.

“It’s the greatest honor in the world. To be a Miss Georgia, to be on the same level as the Miss Georgias that I’ve looked up to my entire life is just a whole other level of honor and gratitude and I’m grateful for this opportunity. And I hope that to the girls that are watching this, the girls that want to compete in the Miss America organization, that they can see me traveling around the state, doing everything I can to promote the state of Georgia, to improve literacy in the state of Georgia, that they can see that they can do this too,” said Pennington.

