Miss Georgia Scholarship competition postponed to June 2021 due to COVID-19

Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson and organizers of the Miss Georgia Scholarship competition announced the competition will be held June 14th through June 19th of 2021 after being postponed by covid-19.

The current titleholders will hold their titles for an additional year. First runner up Kara Joy Bragg recently replaced Miss Historic Columbus who will be getting married soon.

She says the postponement actually works to her advantage.

“Just know taking on the title I’ll have a whole year whereas if the competition was next week. I would have only had a week. I’m excited to have a whole year to give back to the community and focus on growing my social platform which is safe driving,” Bragg said.

June 16th and 17th will be the on-stage preliminary nights. Miss Georgia Outstanding Teen will be crowned the following day and Miss Georgia will be crowned that Saturday.

The titleholders will spend the next year working towards their new initiative “Georgia Gives Back” which supports local businesses throughout the state.