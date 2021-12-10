 

Missing 16-year-old last seen on Old Cusseta Road

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s help in locating a 16-year-old Columbus teen.

Quantravious David was last seen Dec. 10 in the 4200 block of Old Cusseta Road.

David stands 6’3″ tall, weighing 125 lbs. He was last seen wearing a blue Nike jacket with grey pants and black slides.

David was listed as missing/runaway in the news release from Columbus Police.

Those with information relating to David’s whereabouts are asked to call 911 or Youth Services at 706-653-3449.

