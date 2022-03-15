COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is asking the public’s assistance in finding missing 30-year-old, Roderick Antoyn Carter.

According to police, Carter was last seen Sept. 12, 2021 in the south side of Columbus. The missing person report was shared with media outlets Tuesday, March 15, 2022.

It is unknown what he was wearing when he went missing, however Carter does have multiple tattoos on his neck, chest, and arms.

He stands 5’7″, weighing 140 lbs., with brown hair and eyes.

Anyone with information on Carter’s location is asked to call 911 or the Columbus Police Department Youth and Adult Services as 706-653-3449.