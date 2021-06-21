Missing endangered Eufaula man

EUFAULA, Ala. (WDHN) — Alabama authorities issued a Missing and Endangered Person Alert for a man from Eufaula Monday evening.

According to the alert, the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office is attempting to locate Vernon Chuck Hodge, 51, who was last seen Monday around 10:30 a.m. in the area of Calhoun Drive in Eufaula. Hodge may be living with a condition that can impair his judgement.

If anyone has any information regarding the whereabouts of Vernon Chuck Hodge please contact the Barbour County Sheriff’s Office at 334-775-3434 or call 911.