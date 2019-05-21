Missing Georgia family, two adults and four kids, last seen in Lee County
LEE COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) - The Lee County Sheriff's Office is asking for your help locating two adults and four children, last seen in the Salem area.
The Sheriff's Office is assisting Cobb County Police Department with their Missing Persons Investigation. On Sunday May 19, 2019 at approximately 2:55 PM/CST this family was seen in the area of Highway 280 and Lee Road 252 in Salem, Alabama.
Investigators believe they were traveling on foot and are trying to locate individuals who may have seen them or anyone who may have given them a ride.
The two adults were traveling with four children; 13-year-old boy, 11-year-old boy, nine-year-old boy and a nine-year-old girl.
If you have any information please contact the Lee County Sheriff Office at 334-749-5651.
Georgia News
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Former President Carter released from hospital
Former President Jimmy Carter has been released from the Phoebe Sumter Medical Center according to the Carter Center.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Georgia Insurance Commissioner asked to resign by Governor following federal fraud accusations
Georgia's insurance commissioner Jim Beck has been asked to resign by Governor Brian Kemp following an indictment that was delivered Tuesday for 38 counts of wire fraud, mail fraud, and money laundering which allegedly occurred before his election in November.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama and Georgia each receive $400,000 for rural communities opioid response programs
Georgia and Alabama each received $400,000, split in two grants per state, to plan and implement programs "aimed at reducing the morbidity and mortality of substance use disorder, including opioid use disorder, in rural communities" that are reported to be at a high risk for substance abuse.Read More »
Alabama News
- Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Alabama Public Television won't run 'Arthur' gay wedding
Alabama Public Television has chosen not to air an episode of the PBS children's show "Arthur" because it included a same-sex wedding.Read More »
-
Alabama leaders stand by new abortion law amid growing criticism
It's been one week since Alabama's abortion bill was signed into law, and lawmakers and the Governor are still standing by bill.Read More »
- Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Hundreds protest Alabama abortion ban: 'My body, my choice!'
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) - Hundreds of demonstrators marched to the Alabama Capitol on Sunday to protest the state's newly approved abortion ban, chanting "my body, my choice!" and "vote them out!" The demonstration came days after Gov. Kay Ivey signed the most stringent abortion law in the nation- making performing an abortion a felony in nearly all cases unless necessary for the mother's health. The law provides no exception for rape and incest.Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Stories
-
-
-
-
- Consumer Watch Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.