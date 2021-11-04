Missing: Have you seen this Columbus man?

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing critical person.

Dean M. Haulton, 86, was last seen driving Thursday at 10 a.m. on Cape Cod Drive in a white 2016 Kia Sorento. The Sorento has a Georgia plate with the tag #PNR8687.

Haulton suffers from Dementia and was last seen wearing khaki pants, the type of shirt he was wearing is unknown.

He is 5’6″ with hazel eyes, weighing 145 lbs.

Those who have information are asked to call 911 or contact the Columbus Police Department Youth Services at 706-653-3449 or Sergeant L. Zieverink at 706-225-4384.