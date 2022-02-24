BUENA VISTA, Ga. (WRBL) – The body of a man reported missing over the weekend has been found in Buena Vista.

According to Buena Vista Police Chief Wendell Faulk, JaMarcus Bridges’ body was found on Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Bridges was the victim of a single vehicle traffic crash, according to Chief Faulk.

Bridges’ family and friends have been desperately searching for him since he went missing.

The crash happened at Georgia Hwy 26 and McAllister Road in Buena Vista. Chief Faulk said the car was found on the side of the road. Bridges’ family said vehicle was found on the side of the road in a ditch.

Other details about the crash have not been released.

Bridges was reported missing after failing to return home from work at Aludyne-Columbus Foundry on Saturday. He was last seen leaving his job at about 3:30 a.m. on Feb. 19, 2022.