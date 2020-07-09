Columbus Police searching for missing man

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is searching for a missing man. Police are asking for the public’s help in locating Marcus Cornell Fears, Sr.

(Marcus Fears, Sr.)

Fears, age 60, was last seen in the 4000 block of Cusseta Road on Tuesday at around 9:40 p.m.

At the time, Fears was wearing all black clothing. Fears is bald and he has a full beard and mustache that are salt and pepper color. He is 6’1” and weighs 185 pounds.

Anyone with information on Marcus Fears, Sr.’s whereabouts is asked to contact 911 or the Columbus Police Department Special Victims Unit at (706) 653-3449.