Missing Stewart County teen found safe in Columbus, reunited with family, SCSO says

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A missing Stewart County teenager has been found safe and reunited with her family, the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office says.

Serenity “Ree Ree” Scott, 16, was found in Columbus after being reported missing on Sept. 13.

The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office released the following statement, reading in part:

Over the past several hours, Sheriff Larry Jones and Deputy Shunta Brown worked tirelessly on this case to locate the missing juvenile. We are proud to say that their diligence and determination proved fruitful as they collaborated with the community resulted in locating the juvenile. SCSO would like to remind everyone to please respect her privacy and be respectful to a teenage girl and her family. Statement from the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office

ORIGINAL STORY: LOUVALE, Ga. – The Stewart County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a teen reported missing on Sept. 13.

The Sheriff’s Office says Serenity Scott, 16, also known as “Ree Ree” was reported missing from her home in Louvale, Ga. Serenity is described as 5’5″ and weighing about 130 pounds.

If anyone has information about Serenity’s whereabouts, they are asked to contact the Stewart County Sheriff’s Office at 229-838-4311 or call 911.