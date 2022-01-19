MLK Day of Service: 350 food bags delivered in Americus

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A local organization delivered hundreds of food bags in Americus earlier this week. Healthy Sumter & Flint River Fresh LLC delivered 350 bags to neighborhoods in Americus on as part of the MLK Day of Service 2022.

The bags were filled with collards and sweet potatoes.

Organizers said Creekview Common Apartments, Ravenwood Apartments, Starlight Apartments, Magnolia Village, The Brookdale & Peachtree communities along with surrounding areas were recipients of the bags.

The bags were given out as part of Phoebe Sumter’s initiative to address Food Insecurity in Americus & Sumter County as well as neighboring counties.

Since last year, more than 1,200 people have received food bags as part of the initiative.

Other initiatives include eliminating Food Deserts by creating community gardens and teaching people how to create gardens at their own home.

