Mobile food pantries organized for this weekend by Feeding the Valley

(WRBL) – Feeding the Valley has organized two mobile food pantry events for this weekend, one in Columbus and one in Phenix City.

The first event will be in Columbus on Saturday, March 21. It will be at Cascade Hills Church located at 727 54th Street. The event runs from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. and is drive-up only.

The second event will be in Phenix City on Sunday, March 22. It will be at the Central Activity Center located at 1500 14th Street. It will run from 9:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Again, the event is drive-up only.

Event organizers say anyone who is not in a vehicle will not be served.

Designated locations will be assigned for people to open vehicle trucks or doors prior to driving through the food pickup line.