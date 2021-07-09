Mobile Park home residents are without running water

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Residents at Sea Breeze Mobile Home Park have been without running water for several days.

Resident Girae Houston and other residents have been without running water since July 4. Houston told News 3 he’s not sure why the water isn’t working for anyone in the Mobile Park.

“Sunday, I woke up went over there and saw a flood, basically. It’s a big hole in the ground, pipes were broken and water was spewing,” Houston said.

Houston went to management to see what was going on, management told Houston they were aware of the problem and they were working on it.

“They were just like ‘yo, the waters messed up were trying to fix it.’ They turned it back on but the place was still flooded over there. So we had water for probably like one day and then they tried to go back out there and fix it again instead of calling somebody who knows what they’re doing and now we’ve been without water for four days straight,” Houston said.

Houston says no one gave residents a notice about there being an issue with the water. After being without running for two to three days, that’s when management began asking residents if they had running water.

“I know for right now all these people don’t have water and she’s on disability, my brother is on disability. They have about three people that live over there, I believe somebody is pregnant over there. I don’t know about the people behind us but I’ll say no more than 20 people, probably more than that,” Houston said.

Houston told News 3 he’s unable to keep up with his daily hygiene because he has no water.

“I didn’t take a shower in three days, I had to go somewhere else and take a shower. It’s pretty annoying, I have a dog in there that I have to use the bottle of water that they gave us to compensate and put water in his pale. It’s frustrating, I have to go to other places to use the bathroom and I’ve been working a body shop so when I get done I’m dirty, I need to take a shower, ” Houston said.

The mobile park has tried to compensate by giving residents one 24 case of bottled water, but Houston isn’t the only resident who’s struggling without running water. His neighbor Donald Clark is just as frustrated.

“One case of water isn’t going to do it, I’ve got two chihuahuas and I have to share the water with them. I can’t even cook, it’s very frustrating, I had to go to the gas station this morning to use the bathroom. I can’t use it in my house, I can’t wash my dishes,” Clark said.

Clark said he’s not sure how much longer he can go without running water.

“I don’t know, I’ve got to go somewhere and take a shower, I can’t even take a shower,” Clark said.

Management has yet to inform residents when their water will get turned on again.

“The other day when they dropped the waters off they told us they don’t know when the water will get turned on again,” Houston said.

Houston said this isn’t the first time the mobile park has been without a necessity. When a storm hit in May, it knocked everyone’s electricity out and it took management two weeks to get the issue resolved.

“The maintenance people that are here that went to Youtube university when they actually hired somebody it worked. So my thing is, do the same thing, go ahead and hire somebody,” Houston said.

News 3 reached out to management but received no comment.