Montgomery man charged in connection to traffic fatality

Early this morning, Auburn Police and Fire divisions and EMS paramedics responded to a call that described “someone leaving the scene of an accident with injuries on Wire Road near the intersection of Cox Road.”

APD officers got to the scene and discovered that Joe Eugene Cleere, 57, of Auburn, was lying near the roadway and unresponsive. “The motorcycle he had been riding was also located along the roadway.” Cleere was pronounced dead on the scene at 3:00 a.m. by Chief Deputy Lee County Coroner Gene Manning.

Police began investigating the traffic fatality immediately and “began canvassing the area, subsequently locating the suspect vehicle.” The driver was George H. Shearer III, 28, from Montgomery. He was still in the vehicle.

Shearer was charged for leaving the scene of the accident with injuries and DUI “after it was determined he was impaired and under the influence of alcohol.” Further investigation led to Shearer being charged with murder and arrested while incarcerated in the Lee County Jail on the previous charges, say police.

Shearer remains in custody on a $153,750 bond while the case is still under investigation by the Auburn Police Division, the State of Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences, and the Lee County Coroner’s Officer.