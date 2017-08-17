Moore, Strange to face off for GOP AL senate nod in September runoff

The field of contenders to see who will become Alabama’s next U.S. senator has been reduced to three. News 3 is learning more about how next month’s runoff between the Republican candidates might play out.

Former U.S. attorney Doug Jones dominated the Democratic field with 66% of the vote. He has punched his ticket to December’s senate election. Former Alabama Chief Justice Roy Moore and stand-in Sen. Luther Strange will battle in a Republican runoff to determine the GOP candidate. Moore earned 39% of the vote, while Strange picked up 33%.

News 3 spoke with Columbus State University Political Science Chair Dr. Fred Gordon about how the Republican candidates might separate themselves before the September runoff.

“People are going to be looking carefully at these two candidates trying to make their best decision,” Gordon said. “The challenge, I think, will be the airwaves. Who’s going to get the message out? Who’s going to be more compelling?”

Gordon says a Republican will most likely win the seat vacated by Attorney General, and fellow Republican, Jeff Sessions. But Gordon believes the election will reflect how much influence President Trump will have on the political process. The President previously endorsed Strange for the senate seat.

Dr. Gordon says many successful candidates have deep pockets. He says while Judge Moore may have more popularity, Strange will have funding from Political Action Committees and more political support in Washington to help his cause. The GOP runoff is slated for September 26. The senatorial election is December 12.