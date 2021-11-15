More than 40 years later, MCSD Executive Administrator to retire

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County school officials past and present showed up Nov. 15, to honor a long-time figure in the district office.

Executive Administrator of the Muscogee County School District Karen Jones is retiring at the end of the month, after working in the Muscogee County School District for 41 years.

Tonight, two former superintendents–Guy Sims and John Phillips–praised her service.

Former board members lined up to thank Jones for her service and help.

Jones says it’s that kind of environment that made the work worthwhile.

“This has not been a job. It has been a delight to come to work every day. Something different. All my wonderful mentors, beautiful educators who love this district as I do.”

Twice tonight, Jones was called, “the glue that holds the district together.”

News 3 says congratulations to Jones and thank you for the work done in the Muscogee County School District.