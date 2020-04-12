More than 450 Alabama healthcare workers infected with COVID-19

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) – More than 450 health care workers in Alabama have been infected with COVID-19 as the total cases in the state hit 3,450.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said that 464 employees in hospitals and doctors’ offices have tested positive for COVID-19 since the outbreak began in Alabama.

Infections in health care workers accounted for more than 15% of all cases in the state.

The virus has been blamed for more than 90 deaths in the state.

Alabama officials urged people to continue to practice social distancing even through the Easter weekend.