Morning threat to Chattahoochee Co. Middle and High Schools brings in GBI to investigate

CHATTAHOOCHE CO., Ga. (WRBL) – The Georgia Bureau of Investigation is currently investigating an external social media threat made against Chattahoochee County Middle and High Schools, according to Dr. Kristi Brooks, the Superintendent.

That put the school and its 650 students on lock-down this morning. The day started with a Level 2 lock-down, which meant students and staff were confined to classrooms, Brooks said.

The lock-down was reduced to a less restrictive lock-down in the last 30 minutes, allowing students and staff to move around inside the school. Nothing is being done outside of the school at this time

There is a heavy law enforcement presence at the campus, Brooks says the threat came from persons in the Richland and Preston, Ga. areas, which prompted calling in the GBI.

Brooks said she has not been informed of any arrests, and made it clear the threat came from outside Chattahoochee Co. and its school district, but officials there took it seriously.