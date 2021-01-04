Morris Avenue Intermediate School moves to remote learning

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Morris Avenue Intermediate School in Opelika will be moving to remote learning for 10 days.

Officials say students should not report for in class learning and instead do class work from home using Google Classroom with assigned Chrome Books.

The move to remote learning comes after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, along with multiple close contact exposures to staff. Officials say a shortage of substitute teacher also contributed to the decision.

Affected staff will be quarantined.

Meals for the week will be available for pick up at Jeter Primary School on Tuesday, January 5 and Monday, January 11 from 10:00-1:00 a.m.

Currently, students and teachers are scheduled to return to in-person learning at the school on Jan. 14.

Parents, guardians, and students should watch for updates on the school’s website.