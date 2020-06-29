Morris Road auto repair shop destroyed in blaze, firefighter suffers minor injury

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A Columbus firefighter suffered a minor injury Monday morning battling a blaze on Morris Road.

The firefighter was not identified, but suffered “a thermal injury from radiant heat,” according to Columbus Fire and Emergency Medical Services Fire Marshal Ricky Shores.

The building, which housed an automotive repair shop, was a total loss, Shores said. The Columbus firefighters were called to 1508 Morris Road about 8 a.m. The building was heavily involved in flames when the first truck arrived, Shores said.

The cause of the fire has not been determined and remains under investigation.