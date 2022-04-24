Much of the clouds we saw earlier today have moved out and we’ll be mostly clear for the rest of the evening into tomorrow morning. Monday will be mostly sunny with a highs in the mid 80s.

That high pressure that has really dominated our weather the last several days is finally starting to move eastward out into the Atlantic and that will open the door for a cold front to move in. The good news is, a lot of the energy associated with this system will be way up north so as the front draws closer, it weakens quite a bit. We do see some activity try to fire up Tuesday afternoon out ahead of the front, but we don’t expect anything severe. There could be a rumble of thunder or two, but again, nothing severe. By Wednesday morning, that front is well south and east of us, and the sunshine will be back in the forecast.

As far as rainfall amounts, not a lot. We’re talking less than a half an inch for most of you.

For the next 7 days, after that cold front moves through on Tuesday, we will cool off for a couple of days, but by next weekend, we’re back into the mid 80s.