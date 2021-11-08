Mother of slain Columbus child speaks to News 3 following arrest of alleged murderer

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Tiffany Richardson, the mother of Cortez Richardson, has spoken out after the arrest of suspect David Harrison. Harrison was arrested during an investigation of Richardson’s murder and he has been charged with Murder and Possession with Intent to Distribute Ecstasy.

Tiffany said she felt relieved when she learned about the arrest but she knows the fight is not over because there were two cars involved.

“I told all of my kids before Cortez had passed away that I was going to fight for them if anything they were involved in. I’m going to keep fighting for him until the end,” said Tiffany.

Cortez was shot during a crossfire between two cars at an intersection on Luna Drive and Armenda Drive while in the car with his mother and five brothers. He was transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital where he died from his injuries at 11:51 p.m. on Aug. 13, 2021.

“It will never go away because like I said I have nightmares. It always comes back in my mind, you know, I see the sights all over again day by day. You’ll never forget that moment, you know, they scarred me for life with that one,” said Tiffany.

She said she intends to attend all the court dates for Harrison, and she hopes authorities find whoever else may be involved in her son’s death.