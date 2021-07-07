Mother of three loses home in Valley house fire

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – On April 30, a Valley woman and her three kids lost their home and all of their belongings due to what they believe was an electrical house fire. Now they are struggling to get their lives back on track following the loss.

Desma Linson and her children have been living in Hampton Inn Suites for the past three months after the inside of their home caught on fire. Linson has contacted countless organizations and churches searching for help, but had very little success.

“We lost everything we had and we’ve reached out to a lot of sources, some helped, some didn’t…we need some help,” Linson said.

Linson said she was at home when the fire broke out.

“I was at home on the porch and I smelled something and it was burning. I went in to see what was going on because my alarm kept going off. When I went in there it was just in a blaze, it wasn’t just a small house fire it was huge,”

Linson’s children were at school when the house became engulfed in flames. Linson said she’s never been through anything like this before.

“It makes us feel horrible, I mean I’m heartbroken, I feel like a lot of people have failed us. I just really don’t have a whole lot to say because I’m very burdened down right now. But I feel like God will help us and we will get through this,” Linson said.

Linson says no one in her family has offered to help her and her kids find housing.

“It feels like we don’t have family, the family we have we feel like is here at the hotel. No one has reached out to give us anything as far as my family. Nobody has offered us a place to stay, nobody has given us anything dealing with my family,” Linson said.

Even though Linson and her children are going through a hard time, there is still some positivity in their lives. Her oldest son, 18, was able to participate in his senior prom, graduated from high school and received a full college scholarship.

“Through all of this were really having it hard if you haven’t been in our shoes. If you haven’t ever been homeless then you don’t know my story, so that’s why I’m trying to get it out there. If you wouldn’t help me just at least help my kids,” Linson said.