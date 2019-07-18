Motorcycle, vehicle accident on Milgen Road under investigation

Columbus police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon accident involving a motorcycle and car on Milgen Road near Miller Road.

The accident happened at about 6 p.m., according to Lt. Lance Deaton. The vehicle appeared to turn in front of the motorcycle, Deaton said.

The motorcycle rider suffered significant injuries, but they do not appear to be life-threatening, Deaton said.

The rider was transported to the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus.

The accident is under investigation by the Columbus Motor Squad unit. No charges have been filed at this time, Deaton said.