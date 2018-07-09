Move over treadmill: trampolines are the new gym accessory

Getting that beach body doesn’t have to mean spending hours and hours at the gym.

Thanks to Launch Trampoline Park, you can now jump start your fitness.

Launch is partnered with Fitness & Development Health Club to offer group fitness classes on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.

Each class is an hour and a half long and incorporates low impact movements to elevate your heart rate. Launch does require participants to wear special socks which have extra grip on the sole to prevent sliding and slipping.

The classes are appropriate for all ages and fitness levels.

There are also classes for toddlers four days per week.

According to Launch, participants can burn approximately 1,000 calories in each class.