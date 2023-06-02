HARRIS COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) — Mulberry Creek Elementary donated over 100 student-propagated worms to the Mercy Med Garden team on Thursday afternoon.

Representatives and students with the elementary school delivered the worms at 3:30 p.m. on June 1.

The question driving the 3rd grade’s class donation — “How can we improve the quality of our soil to better our gardens?”

According to the Harris County School District, the students have worked all year to determine the best type of soil for produce-growing in school gardens. Experiments included clay, loam and sand.

The classroom found worms are excellent assets to the garden, playing a significant role in the health of the soil. Students were even able to multiply 30 worms into more than 100.

These worms were cared for by students who fed them compostable matter and ensured the environment was moist.

Once those worms were large enough, they were taken to a compost bin where produce and egg shells from home were added in.

The student’s findings? Nutrient-rich soil impacts worm development.

Those lucky worms found a new home with Mercy Med in an event featuring a lot of smiles and even more dirt.

For Harris County’s Alexis Morrison, it’s a way to impact the students’ worldviews.

“We are so excited to have a partnership now with Mercy Med. Our worms will truly make a difference in our community through all Mercy Med is doing,” said Morrison. “These are just a few ways we taught the STEAM component of Empathy throughout the year. We believe this helps students think about the world around them and how they can impact the world for the better.”

WRBL News 3 is wishing all 100+ invertebrates luck at Mercy Med’s garden.