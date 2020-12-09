 

Multi-agency distracted driving detail rolling out across Muscogee County

Local News

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A multi-agency distracted driving detail is being conducted throughout Muscogee County today, according to Lt. Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department.

The detail involves Columbus Police, and the Georgia Office of Highway Safety, and the Georgia State Patrol. More than 20 officers are involved in the operation, and they are looking for people who are driving distracted. In Georgia, this includes manipulating or talking on your cell phone if it is not handsfree.

This morning, officers were working the 13th Street corridor, coming into downtown Columbus from Alabama. Deaton tells News 3 the detail will move around the city throughout the day.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

64° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 64° 39°

Thursday

68° / 41°
Abundant sunshine
Abundant sunshine 10% 68° 41°

Friday

69° / 50°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 10% 69° 50°

Saturday

70° / 57°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 70° 57°

Sunday

67° / 45°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 67° 45°

Monday

51° / 33°
A few morning showers
A few morning showers 30% 51° 33°

Tuesday

56° / 39°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 56° 39°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
55°

58°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
58°

60°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

62°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

60°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

57°

6 PM
Clear
0%
57°

53°

7 PM
Clear
0%
53°

50°

8 PM
Clear
0%
50°

49°

9 PM
Clear
10%
49°

47°

10 PM
Clear
10%
47°

45°

11 PM
Clear
10%
45°

44°

12 AM
Clear
10%
44°

43°

1 AM
Clear
10%
43°

42°

2 AM
Clear
10%
42°

42°

3 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

4 AM
Clear
10%
41°

41°

5 AM
Clear
10%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
10%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
10%
40°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
10%
44°

49°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
49°

54°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
54°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories