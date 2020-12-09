Multi-agency distracted driving detail rolling out across Muscogee County

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A multi-agency distracted driving detail is being conducted throughout Muscogee County today, according to Lt. Lance Deaton of the Columbus Police Department.

The detail involves Columbus Police, and the Georgia Office of Highway Safety, and the Georgia State Patrol. More than 20 officers are involved in the operation, and they are looking for people who are driving distracted. In Georgia, this includes manipulating or talking on your cell phone if it is not handsfree.

This morning, officers were working the 13th Street corridor, coming into downtown Columbus from Alabama. Deaton tells News 3 the detail will move around the city throughout the day.