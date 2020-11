OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – Opelika first responders confirm they are on the scene of a crash involving multiple vehicles on Interstate 85.

The crash is near exit 60 at Tiger Town in Opelika.

Officials report there is an entrapment involved in the crash. Life-flight is on the way to the scene.

