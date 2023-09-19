COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Four Columbus schools are under a secured perimeter as of late Tuesday afternoon, according to the Muscogee County School District.

Hardaway High School, Clubview Elementary, Richards Middle School and Columbus High School were all placed under the secured perimeter due to an investigation by the Columbus Police Department.

The MCSD Office of Communications says it received information about a suspected threat in the area of the school on Tuesday afternoon.

MCSD police and Columbus Police Department officers are on the scene. The school district says there is no immediate threat to the safety and welfare of students and staff.

Anyone with information or questions is asked to get in touch with the school.