 

 

Multiple employees test positive for COVID-19 at Columbus Municipal Court

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – Multiple employees of the Columbus Municipal Court have tested postive for COVID-19.

Following the infections, the entire staff of the office will be tested for the virus and quarantined, according to officials.

The news of the infections was announced in a press release from the Clerk of the Municipal Court, Vivian C. Bishop on Thursday.

According to the release, the office was chemically treated for the virus following several initial infections.

However, even after the chemical treatment, more employees were infected with the virus.

Bishop is encouraging everyone to wear masks and social distance.

