UPDATE, 4/13/22 9:30 p.m.: Columbus Police have confirmed that Eurica Turpin is the sister of Ceonna Turpin.

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Columbus Police issued multiple new warrants in connection to the shooting of 17-year-old Markayla Marshall on March 31, 2022.

These warrants, for one count of Murder and two counts of Aggravated Assault, are issued for Eurica Turpin, 19. Probable cause has been established, according to Columbus Police.

Another suspect, Ceonna Turpin, 16, turned herself into Columbus Police on April 4, and she is being charged with one count of Murder along with two counts of Aggravated Assault. It is unknown whether or not the two suspects are related at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is encouraged to either call Detective K. Baldwin at (706) 225-4337, or email him atkbaldwin@columbusga.org. The Homicide Unit can also be contacted at (706) 225-3161.