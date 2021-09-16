Murder charges filed in Americus woman’s death

AMERICUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Murder charges have been filed following the death of a woman in Americus.

According to officials with the Americus Police Department, Carlos Santana Washington, age 38, is being charged with murder and other charges in connection to the death of Nicole Ileia Keys, age 38.

On Sept. 14, 2021, Keys was found unresponsive at the Kings Inn Motel, located in the 1100 block of North Martin Luther King Boulevard, according to police. She was taken to the hospital, where she died.

According to police, when they arrived at the hotel, Washington ran away in an attempt to elude police. He was arrested a short time later.

Keys’ body was sent for autopsy. Following the results of the autopsy, probable cause was established for Washington’s arrest, according to police.

Washington has been charged with the following:

1 count Felony Murder

2 counts Aggravated Assault

1 count Aggravated Battery

In addition to these charges, Washington is also being charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Officer. Police also say Washington has outstanding warrants from prior to Keys’ death.