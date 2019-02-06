Murder investigation ongoing in slaying of Lee Co. man found dead on front porch

LEE COUNTY, Ala (WRBL) – A gruesome discovery Wednesday morning leads to the first murder investigation of 2019 for Lee County.



Investigators say February 6th, around 7:30 in the morning 35-year-old Fletcher Tolbert’s girlfriend was returning home from work when she discovered Tolbert dead on their front porch. The couple lives in northeast Lee County in the County Line Mobile Home community. Tolbert had been shot multiple times.

Stephanie Styson spoke with News 3 about the discovery made by her daughter.



“She got off work this morning at 7:30 and discovered him laying on the porch. She is not doing good at all, and I keep wondering why someone would do this, I can’t understand why they would do that,” said Styson.

Neighbors reported hearing gunshots in early Wednesday morning. At this point, a person of interest has not been developed, and investigators say it’s too early to discuss a possible motive.

“It’s a very quiet neighborhood, this is shocking. Whoever did it I hope you get caught, it’s a shame,” said neighbor Terry Pollard.

Neighbors say the couple was friendly, kept to themselves and worked shift work to provide for their children who were not at home at the time of the shooting. Tolbert was employed at Mando American Corporation in Opelika and had just gotten off his shift and returned home when he was killed.

“It’s sad someone would do that and just leave them outside all night, in the cold, it takes a cold-hearted person to do something like that,” said Styson.

Tolbert’s body has been transported to the Department of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a post mortem examination which is hoped to provide additional information in the on-going investigation.

Anyone that may have information concerning this crime is urged to contact the Lee County Sheriff’s Office at 334-749-5651 or Lee County Crime Stoppers at 1-888-522-7847.