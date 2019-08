UPDATE: The victim has been identified as 35-year-old Fletcher Tolbert.

Lee County Sheriff’s Investigators are on the scene of a murder investigation at the County Line Mobile Home Park off of US 29 north.

Sheriff Jay Jones tells News 3 the victim was discovered on the front porch of his home by his girlfriend as she returned home from work Wednesday morning. He had been shot multiple times.

So far no persons of interest have been identified in the investigation.