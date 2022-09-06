GEORGIA (WRBL) – Seventeen years ago the body of a 78-year-old woman was found in a Georgia creek, today her murder remains unsolved.

According to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation, Arlene Ivey was killed on Sept. 15, 2005 in Upson County. The woman’s body was found in Potato Creek near the Hannah’s Mill Road Bridge in Thomaston.

Around the same time Ivey’s body was found, her family reported to the Upson County Sheriff’s Office that Ivey’s home, located in south Upson County, had been entered and partially ransacked.

It is believed by GBI agents that Ivey was murdered in her home and then her body was dumped in the creek around 17 miles away.

Anyone with information about the murder of Arlene Ivey should contact the GBI Columbus Office at 706-565-7888 or the Upson County Sheriff’s Office at 706-647-7411.