Murder suspect Vickie Perez makes appearance in Recorder's Court

Posted: Feb 26, 2019 08:08 PM EST

Updated: Feb 26, 2019 08:08 PM EST

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A Columbus woman accused of killing her boyfriend last week on Tip Top Drive made her first appearance in court this morning.

50-year-old Vickie Perez  was in Recorder's court with her Defense Attorney. Homicide detectives say Perez admitted to officers she shot 55-year-old John Allport after having a verbal altercation.

Detectives say the victim was locked outside of the home and was trying to get inside through a bedroom window when the gun was fired.  

Allport died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest.  Prior to the incident there was no record of a violent history between the couple. The case was bound over to Superior Court. 

