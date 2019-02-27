Murder suspect Vickie Perez makes appearance in Recorder's Court
COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) - A Columbus woman accused of killing her boyfriend last week on Tip Top Drive made her first appearance in court this morning.
50-year-old Vickie Perez was in Recorder's court with her Defense Attorney. Homicide detectives say Perez admitted to officers she shot 55-year-old John Allport after having a verbal altercation.
Detectives say the victim was locked outside of the home and was trying to get inside through a bedroom window when the gun was fired.
Allport died at the scene from a gunshot wound to the chest. Prior to the incident there was no record of a violent history between the couple. The case was bound over to Superior Court.
