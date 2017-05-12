Murder victim’s family reacts to state seeking death penalty against Stacey Gray

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. — After a hearing in a Chambers County courtroom, the family of Renee Eldridge feels that a weight has been lifted off their chest after the state decided they are seeking the death penalty against Stacey Gray.

Gray is charged with the murder of Eldridge back in July 2015. Eldridge was reported missing Fourth of July weekend, and found murdered in a Chambers County creek.

Gray was arrested a few days later in Notasulga.

Back in March, the state was given until May 11 to decide whether they would seek the death penalty against Gray.

The state decided that they are seeking the death penalty against Gray.

Members of Eldridge’s family were in court on Thursday. They say hearings like Thursday’s take a great toll on them.

“Every time you have to lay eyes on him,” Eldridge’s brother James says. “Even to come to this town knowing you have to look at him is very tough.”

For now, the family is hoping and praying that when it comes time for the trial that the truth comes out and justice is served.

“I don’t know what could satisfy me honestly,” James Eldridge says. “The death penalty is as close as we’re going to get to anything. It’s a good feeling, but it still doesn’t take your pain away.”