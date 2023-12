COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with RealTree to donate winter clothing to elementary school children in need.

Over 40 kids received coats, gloves, socks and hats among other items on Tuesday at Forest Road and Dawson Elementary Schools.

Socks were donated by LaGrange’s The Sock Shoppe.

You can find out more in the video above.