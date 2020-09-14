Muscogee County adds additional advance voting sites, more absentee drop boxes

It’s 50 days from the November General Election. And Muscogee County voters will have more ways and places to cast their ballots.

The Muscogee County Elections Office confirmed Monday it has added two additional advance voting locations — the Health Department in the old Virginia College Building on Veterans Parkway and the city-owned ice rink next door to the Civic Center.

Those two locations will be available Sunday, Oct. 25-Friday, Oct. 30. Last month, Director of Elections and Registrations Nancy Boren announced that the Columbus Convention & Trade Center would be used from Oct. 26-Oct. 30.

The Citizens Services Center on Macon Road will be used for the full three weeks of advance voting, beginning Oct. 12. That location will be over every during that time, including the weekends.

“It creates more opportunities for voters to vote early in different parts of town, different hours, either before work, after work. And we are hoping with having more than 160 voting machines in the field voters will not have to wait at all and we will be able to do the social distancing as required currently.”

There is a reason Boren is working to expand voting options in this COVID-19 crisis. She is expecting record voter turnout from the 135,000 registered Muscogee County voters.

“I am planning on over 100,000 people to vote by November 3rd,” Boren said.

Advance voting locations and hours:

Monday, Oct. 12-Friday Oct. 30

— City Services Center, off Macon Road

7 a.m.- 7 p.m. (includes weekends)

Sunday, Oct. 25- Friday, Oct. 30

— Columbus Health Department Building, Veterans Parkway

— Columbus Civic Center Ice Rink, South Commons

7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Monday, Oct. 26-Friday, Oct. 30

— Columbus Convention and Trade Center, Front Avenue, downtown

7 a.m.- 6 p.m.

There are also a number of places that will have ballot drop boxes. Currently, Muscogee County has drop boxes at the following locations

— Citizens Services Center – Walk up box

3111 Citizens Way

— City Services Center – Drive up box

3111 Citizens Way

— Frank D. Chester Recreation Center – Drive up box –

1441 Benning Drive

— Columbus Health Department – Walk up box –

5601 Veterans Parkway