COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With the March 11 noon deadline, qualified candidates are set for the primary election at the state and local level.
Mayor
Skip Henderson (Incumbent)
John Anker – President of AnkerPak packaging and manufacturing company
Council – District 1
Jerry “Pops” Barnes (incumbent)
Council – District 3
Bruce Huff (incumbent)
Demarco Johnson – Management Professional
Council District 5
Charmaine Crabb (incumbent) – Real estate agent
John Adams III – Building engineer
Carmella Morales
Council District 7
Laketha Ashe
Joanne Cogle – Self-employed
Sia Etemadi – Architectural Designer
Juanita Taylor
Council District 9 – At Large
Judy Thomas (incumbent)
Doug Redmond – Real estate
Vickie Williams-Wiley – College administrator
Carl Sprayberry
Alyssa Nia Williams – Community Advocate
Board Of Education – District 2
Nickie Tillery (incumbent) – Transportation and compliance
Sadiyah Abdullah – Academic coach in Muscogee County School District
Board Of Education – District 4
Naomi Buckner (incumbent) – Retired teacher
Board of Education – District 6
Mark Cantrell (incumbent) – CEO of Action Buildings
Zebulon Harris – Supervisor at AFLAC
Board of Education – District 8
Margot Schley – Travel Advisor
Sarah Smith – Real estate agent
Board of Education, At Large
Kia Chambers (incumbent) – Broker
State Court Judge
Andy Prather (incumbent)