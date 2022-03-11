COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – With the March 11 noon deadline, qualified candidates are set for the primary election at the state and local level.

Mayor

Skip Henderson (Incumbent)

John Anker – President of AnkerPak packaging and manufacturing company



Council – District 1

Jerry “Pops” Barnes (incumbent)



Council – District 3

Bruce Huff (incumbent)

Demarco Johnson – Management Professional



Council District 5

Charmaine Crabb (incumbent) – Real estate agent

John Adams III – Building engineer

Carmella Morales



Council District 7

Laketha Ashe

Joanne Cogle – Self-employed

Sia Etemadi – Architectural Designer

Juanita Taylor



Council District 9 – At Large

Judy Thomas (incumbent)

Doug Redmond – Real estate

Vickie Williams-Wiley – College administrator

Carl Sprayberry

Alyssa Nia Williams – Community Advocate

Board Of Education – District 2

Nickie Tillery (incumbent) – Transportation and compliance

Sadiyah Abdullah – Academic coach in Muscogee County School District



Board Of Education – District 4

Naomi Buckner (incumbent) – Retired teacher



Board of Education – District 6

Mark Cantrell (incumbent) – CEO of Action Buildings

Zebulon Harris – Supervisor at AFLAC



Board of Education – District 8

Margot Schley – Travel Advisor

Sarah Smith – Real estate agent



Board of Education, At Large

Kia Chambers (incumbent) – Broker



State Court Judge

Andy Prather (incumbent)