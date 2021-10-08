Muscogee County Coroner: 3-month-old baby’s cause of death is homicide

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan says the death of a baby back in March 2021 has been confirmed as a homicide by the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

According to Bryan, the death happened on March 30, 2021. Bryan says three-month-old Jamier Roberts was was pronounced dead at 12:00 am at Piedmont Columbus Regional Hospital’s pediatric emergency room.

Bryan said Roberts’ cause of death is homicide according to the GBI. The baby suffered blunt impact injuries to the head and head trauma inflicted by others.

According to records from the Muscogee County Coroner’s Office, the death of Jamier Roberts is the 57th homicide of 2021.

